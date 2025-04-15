Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price surges amid global market fluctuations

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil saw an increase of $0.96, or 1.44%, reaching $67.57 per barrel amid global market fluctuations.

June futures for Brent crude were traded at $66.85 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port grew by $0.88 or 1.35%, amounting to $65.71.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.


