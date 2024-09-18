Global Market Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a driving force in the global economy, influencing a wide array of industries and prompting a fundamental reevaluation of how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their impact is being felt across multiple dimensions: from the transformation of job markets to the reconfiguration of global trade patterns. With this rapid progression, questions surrounding the regulation of AI and its broader implications are becoming increasingly urgent for governments and industries worldwide.

18 Sep 2024-21:23