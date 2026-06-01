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Groton
Tag:
Groton
Over 60 people homeless after Groton apartment fire -
PHOTO
A massive, three-alarm fire ripped through a Groton apartment complex early Sunday morning, leaving dozens of residents displaced and injuring two firefighters.
01 Jun 2026-11:06
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