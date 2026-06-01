Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah claims missile attack on army infrastructure in northern Israel

  • Middle East
  • Share
Hezbollah claims missile attack on army infrastructure in northern Israel
Source: TWZ

The Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, said its fighters targeted infrastructure belonging to the Israeli army in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias this morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the missile attack came in defence of Lebanon and in response to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      