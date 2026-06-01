Hezbollah claims missile attack on army infrastructure in northern Israel
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Source: TWZ
The Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, said its fighters targeted infrastructure belonging to the Israeli army in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias this morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
In a statement, Hezbollah said the missile attack came in defence of Lebanon and in response to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire.
By Nijat Babayev