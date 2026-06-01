Kuwait condemns Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon

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Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued escalation” by Israeli forces in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s “steadfast and supportive stance toward Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” calling for an immediate halt to the escalation, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territory, and full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and other relevant international resolutions.

It also urged the international community and the UN Security Council to “fulfil their responsibilities in stopping these violations,” according to a statement.

The statement came shortly after Kuwait reported “hostile” missile and drone attacks, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a retaliatory strike on a base it claimed was used in an attack on Iran’s Sirik Island.

News.Az