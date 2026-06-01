Over 60 people homeless after Groton apartment fire - PHOTO

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A massive, three-alarm fire ripped through a Groton apartment complex early Sunday morning, leaving dozens of residents displaced and injuring two firefighters.

The blaze broke out around 3:00 a.m. at The Ledges Apartments on May 31. The fire quickly escalated, spreading along the building's exterior walls and tearing into the attic space. The rapid spread prompted an immense emergency response, drawing in crews from 18 different fire departments across southeastern Connecticut—including Norwich and Old Saybrook—to help bring the flames under control, News.Az reports, citing News 8.

Miraculously, none of the residents were injured in the overnight emergency, though two firefighters sustained minor injuries while tackling the blaze.

The 44-unit building has been declared completely uninhabitable. Officials reported that 43 of the units were occupied at the time of the fire. While some apartments were directly destroyed by the flames, the rest suffered extensive smoke and water damage. Fire officials estimate that roughly 60 people have been displaced from their homes.

Source: News 8

Residents described waking up in a panic to the sound of smoke alarms. One resident, I’Asia Jones, recalled initially thinking it was a drill before realizing how fast the fire was moving, noting she had never seen a blaze spread so quickly. By Sunday afternoon, some residents were permitted back inside briefly to salvage what belongings they could.

The American Red Cross is actively on the scene providing emergency assistance and housing support to the displaced families. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway to determine how and where the blaze started.

News.Az