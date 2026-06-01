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Azerbaijan defence minister, Georgia PM discuss cooperation in Tbilisi

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Azerbaijan defence minister, Georgia PM discuss cooperation in Tbilisi
Photo: Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi on Monday to discuss prospects for developing defence cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, also attended by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Irakli Chikovani, focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

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The sides underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and stressed that the strategic partnership and defence cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia remain at a high level.


News.Az 

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