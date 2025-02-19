News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.3°C
54.1°F
Feels like:
11.4°C
11.4°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Ground Troops
Tag:
Ground Troops
Trump says he will not put troops in Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not put troops in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating.
19 Mar 2026-23:13
Macron says France not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine
19 Feb 2025-18:56
Latest News
Australian shares fall as Middle East tensions weigh
Iran rejects Trump claim of planned execution of eight women
Rare "nails in wood" fossil revealed as jaw of world’s oldest marine crocodile
Pedro Escobar Medina: “Havana is strengthening ties with China and Russia to counter US pressure” - INTERVIEW
South Korea's births surge to record growth rate
Fans went wild: Glass shattered in Kings-Avs game -
VIDEO
Solar surge halts fossil fuel growth as China and India lead historic shift
Iran warns US, Israel of ‘harsher lesson’
LeBron drops 28 as Lakers beat Rockets in Game 2
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31