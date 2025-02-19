Macron says France not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine

France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday in an interview with French regional newspapers, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Macron, however, did not rule out the possibility that if a peace agreement is reached between Kiev and Moscow, France could send experts or even a limited number of troops to non-conflict zones to "support Ukrainians and demonstrate solidarity."

He also emphasized that there would be "no lasting peace without the Ukrainians and the Europeans."

On Monday, Macron hosted a meeting on Ukraine, bringing together leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Commission, along with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, Poland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The meeting aimed to coordinate a common European response ahead of the Russian-U.S. talks. Neither Brussels nor Kiev were invited to the negotiations.

News.Az