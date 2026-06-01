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Kuwait condemns Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon
Global smartphone market faces record annual decline
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Swiss economy expands modestly in early 2026
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Marcos and Rubio discuss South China Sea peace and security
Massive fireworks factory explosion rocks Malta -
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Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport hits daily flight record during Eid al-Adha
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