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Halts Flights
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Helsinki Airport resumed normal operations after suspending flights for around three hours following a drone warning in southern Finland, officials said on Friday.15 May 2026-14:27
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Flights at Vilnius International Airport were suspended again on Nov. 30 after unidentified objects, believed to be balloons, were spotted in nearby airspace. The shutdown lasted briefly but added to a growing number of flight disruptions Lithuania has faced in recent months.01 Dec 2025-09:30
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