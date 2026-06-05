Lavrov says Georgia’s EU bid could threaten economy, praises ties with Tbilisi

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Georgia’s current leadership is pursuing a pragmatic policy by formally maintaining its goal of joining the European Union, while recognising the potential risks this could pose to key sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

“The current Georgian leadership are pragmatists. They confirm their course towards the European Union, but understand that then they will have to cease being a country known for its agricultural products,” Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

He argued that Georgia’s economic interdependence with Russia, other post-Soviet states and China could come under pressure if the country proceeds with EU accession.

“Knowing what requirements are put forward by Brussels for new members… including demands to join sanctions against Russia and to recognise all foreign policy actions of the European Commission, and so on,” he said.

Lavrov also highlighted what he described as strong economic and people-to-people ties between Moscow and Tbilisi, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. He said contacts were maintained regularly and that Russian tourists continue to visit Georgia in significant numbers.

Turning to regional dynamics, Lavrov drew a comparison between Georgia and Armenia, saying both countries face difficult choices over economic ties and deeper integration with the European Union.

“Neighbouring Armenia is also going through this test of the EU cliché of ‘either-or, choose’,” he said.

According to Russian data cited by Lavrov, trade turnover between Georgia and Russia increased by 14.5% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $737m, with Russia remaining Georgia’s second-largest trading partner after Türkiye.

According to News Georgia, amid growing economic engagement, Russian officials have warned of possible consequences should Georgia advance towards EU membership. In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested Georgia could be added to a list of “unfriendly states” and face economic countermeasures.

Despite this, Moscow has in recent years repeatedly praised the Georgian Dream government for its pragmatic approach and its refusal to join Western sanctions following the war in Ukraine. At the same time, relations between Tbilisi and Western partners remain strained, with the EU and the United States criticising what they describe as democratic backsliding and expressing concern over Georgia’s growing ties with Russia, China and Iran.

The Georgian government continues to state that EU membership remains a strategic objective, although accession talks have been suspended until at least 2028. The country’s pro-European course is also enshrined in its constitution.

News.Az