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Handala Hacker Group
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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed it carried out an advanced cyber operation against Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates, saying it accessed and published large volumes of classified material related to the facility.05 May 2026-13:14
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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed responsibility for what it described as a coordinated cyber and missile attack on Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates.05 May 2026-12:55
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A pro-Iran hacker group called Handala says it has published the personal details of 2,379 US Marine Corps personnel deployed in the Persian Gulf region.28 Apr 2026-17:05
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An Iran-linked hacker group called Handala says it has sent warning messages to hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in the occupied territories via WhatsApp, warning of possible missile strikes if what it called “foolish actions” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue.28 Apr 2026-10:52
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A pro-Iran hacking group calling itself Handala has claimed it has obtained the identities of tens of thousands of US Navy personnel, in what it described as retaliation for alleged crimes committed during what it termed the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, including the killing of schoolchildren in Minab.28 Apr 2026-10:33
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An Iran-linked cyber group calling itself Handala has claimed that the US Navy will be “more vulnerable than any other organisation” in the coming hours, according to a statement carried by Iranian media.27 Apr 2026-16:38
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The Iran-linked Handala hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Yad Vashem, Israel’s main Holocaust memorial museum, during annual Holocaust remembrance events.16 Apr 2026-11:15
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The Iran-linked Handala hacker group has claimed to have uncovered what it described as a large-scale Israeli intelligence operation in recent days, warning of covert efforts to collect data on sensitive targets across the region.14 Apr 2026-15:35
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