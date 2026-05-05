Pro-Iran hacker group claims coordinated cyber, missile attack on Fujairah Port

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed responsibility for what it described as a coordinated cyber and missile attack on Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the group said the operation involved both hacking and subsequent strikes on the port, News.Az reports.

“A short time ago, in a fully coordinated operation, the systems of Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates were first hacked by Handala. Minutes later, the port was subjected to extensive missile attacks,” the group said. “This operation once again demonstrates the convergence of cyber and missile warfare on a single battlefield.”

The group also said it intended to release documentation related to the operation, including what it described as thousands of classified documents.

Handala issued a warning to the UAE, saying: “You are sitting in a glass house; do not sign your own death warrant.”

There has been no independent confirmation of the claims.

News.Az