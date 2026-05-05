Pro-Iran hacker group claims access to Fujairah Port classified data

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed it carried out an advanced cyber operation against Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates, saying it accessed and published large volumes of classified material related to the facility.

In statements carried by Fars News Agency, the group said it obtained what it described as sensitive documents, including details of contracts, ship movements, financial transactions, and maps of oil pipelines and infrastructure at the port, News.Az reports.

Handala said it had extracted more than 430,000 classified documents from Fujairah Port servers and made them available for public download through its channels.

The group also claimed that the data was transferred to what it described as affiliated missile units, which it said were subsequently used in precision strikes against targets at the port.

“Moments after the cyber intrusion, missile units in full coordination with Handala targeted Fujairah Port with precise strikes,” the group said. “No covert or overt cooperation between the UAE, the United States, and the Zionist regime escapes our attention.”

Handala described the operation as an example of the integration of cyber and military activity, saying it demonstrated “the convergence of cyber and missile warfare on a single battlefield”.

The group also issued a warning to the United Arab Emirates, saying: “The era of fake security and economic showmanship has come to an end. This is your final warning.”

It added: “If Arab dignity still means anything to you, stand against Western and Zionist projects and join the resistance. But if gold and dollars matter more than honour, your only refuge is Oman.”

There has been no independent verification of the claims.

News.Az