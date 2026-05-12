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Hannah Harper
Tag:
Hannah Harper
Who won American Idol: Winner crowned after viral audition -
PHOTOS
American Idol has crowned Hannah Harper as the winner of Season 24, following a live three-hour finale.
12 May 2026-17:30
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Who won American Idol: Winner crowned after viral audition -
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