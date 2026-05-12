Who won American Idol: Winner crowned after viral audition - PHOTOS

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American Idol has crowned Hannah Harper as the winner of Season 24, following a live three-hour finale.

The 25-year-old stay-at-home mother outperformed finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson, who finished as runner-up and third place respectively, News.Az reports, citing NY Times.

Harper first gained attention during auditions with an original song focused on postpartum depression, which helped establish her as an early fan favorite. Throughout the season, she was also praised by judges for her stage presence and emotional performances.

Harper’s victory marks a milestone in the show’s history, as she becomes the first female country artist to win the competition since Carrie Underwood, who won Season 4 in 2005 and now serves as one of the show’s judges.

Photo: Page Six

Photo: Page Six

Photo: Page Six

Photo: Page Six

After her win, Harper told USA Today she was overwhelmed by the moment and credited her family for their support, especially her husband, Devon Mendenhall, who paused his law enforcement career to support her participation in the show. She also highlighted the sacrifices made by her wider family, describing their support as essential to her success.

The finale featured multiple guest performances and appearances from well-known artists, including Alicia Keys and country and pop performers across different generations. The judges—Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie—also performed together during the live broadcast.

Harper’s win concludes a season marked by strong viewer engagement and a diverse lineup of finalists, with Season 24 now available for streaming on Hulu.

News.Az