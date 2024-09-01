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Hawks
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The New York Knicks held a narrow lead over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their NBA playoff first-round series, as a closely contested encounter unfolded at Madison Square Garden.19 Apr 2026-03:38
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Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson left Tuesday night’s 119–98 victory over the Washington Wizards after sustaining a left hip flexor injury.25 Feb 2026-10:11
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Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu exited Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics after suffering a facial injury during play, forcing him to leave the court before the game’s conclusion.29 Jan 2026-11:00
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LeBron James recorded 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers emphatically ended their three-game losing streak with a 141-116 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.14 Jan 2026-10:14
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French NBA star Victor Wembanyama came off the bench to score 26 points in just 21 minutes on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs cruised to a dominant 126-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.20 Dec 2025-09:47
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De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points off the bench to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-101 on Friday in the NBA Cup, handing Cleveland its second loss in three days.30 Nov 2024-09:50
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Andrew Wiggins led the Golden State Warriors with 27 points, while Stephen Curry added 23 points and eight assists in a 120-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.21 Nov 2024-09:56
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