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Home Affairs
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Nepal’s month-old government has suffered another setback after Home Affairs Minister Sudan Gurung resigned, marking the second ministerial exit in just a few weeks and raising fresh questions about political stability in the country.22 Apr 2026-17:58
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Singapore’s police have directed Apple and Google to prevent scams that impersonate government agencies on their messaging platforms, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Tuesday.25 Nov 2025-13:30
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A new report accuses the UK Home Office of wasting over £15 billion on flawed asylum accommodation contracts, as MPs demand accountability and vow to end hotel use by 2029.27 Oct 2025-09:40
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