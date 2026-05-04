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Jean Luc Melenchon
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Jean-Luc Mélenchon has said that France would withdraw from NATO if he is elected president, arguing that the alliance primarily serves US strategic interests.09 May 2026-12:55
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The leader of France’s left-wing opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, has announced that he will run in the country’s 2027 presidential election, confirming that it will be his fourth attempt to win France’s highest office.04 May 2026-14:50
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