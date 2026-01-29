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Jessica
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A maniac allegedly set himself on fire inside his family’s Queens home, sparking a massive explosion that left eight officers and at least four other people hurt, according to police and sources.30 Apr 2026-17:21
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In the third round of the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, experienced American Jessica Pegula secured a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory over rising talent Iva Jovic in their first meeting on the WTA Tour.18 Feb 2026-15:36
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Jessica Pegula delivered a commanding performance to defeat Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-0 on Center Court in Dubai.17 Feb 2026-13:34
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Bad Bunny delivered a visually striking and emotionally charged Super Bowl halftime show, transforming one of the world’s biggest stages into a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, identity and unity.09 Feb 2026-09:14
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Elena Rybakina defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) to book her place in the final of the Australian Open, reaching the championship match in Melbourne for the second time in her career.29 Jan 2026-16:09
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