Travis Head and wife Jessica face online abuse after Kohli clash

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Travis Head and his wife Jessica have faced a wave of online abuse after the Australian batter became involved in a heated exchange with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League match, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The confrontation took place during Friday’s T20 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The two players exchanged heated words before Kohli was dismissed for 15 runs, with Bengaluru eventually suffering a 55-run defeat.

Tensions appeared to continue after the match when the players lined up for the customary handshakes. Kohli reportedly ignored Head’s outstretched hand while greeting the remaining players.

Following the incident, the Instagram accounts of both Head and Jessica were flooded with abusive comments, reportedly from supporters of the former India captain.

Jessica told The Advertiser newspaper that several of her friends and family members had also received hateful private messages.

“I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,” she said on Monday, according to media reports.

“Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game.

“Hopefully this encourages more kindness, and support for one another.”

Jessica added that the situation felt like “a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup,” referring to the 2023 Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where Australia defeated host nation India.

News.Az