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Job Losses
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Canada’s labor market staged a massive comeback in May, adding 87,800 jobs and driving the unemployment rate down to 6.6%, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.05 Jun 2026-16:56
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The European Union could lose up to 1.3 million jobs this year as a direct result of skyrocketing energy prices triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, the European Commission warned on Wednesday.03 Jun 2026-16:01
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The ongoing regional conflict has deepened Lebanon’s long-running economic crisis, with businesses closing, job losses rising, and prices surging across the country as the effects of war ripple through already fragile markets.15 May 2026-13:04
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