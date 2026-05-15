War worsens Lebanon’s economic crisis with job losses and price spikes

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The ongoing regional conflict has deepened Lebanon’s long-running economic crisis, with businesses closing, job losses rising, and prices surging across the country as the effects of war ripple through already fragile markets.

In the southern suburb of Beirut, residents and business owners say Israeli strikes and wider regional tensions have destroyed infrastructure and disrupted daily life, leaving many struggling to decide whether to rebuild amid soaring costs and continued insecurity, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Shop owner Ayman al-Zain said rebuilding is increasingly out of reach as basic materials and equipment have become unaffordable, while Lebanon’s wider economy continues to suffer from inflation, currency collapse, and energy shortages.

Economists and officials warn that the conflict has intensified Lebanon’s financial breakdown, with millions displaced, businesses reporting sharp revenue declines, and essential services such as electricity and fuel supply remaining unstable and expensive across the country.

News.Az