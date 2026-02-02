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Joke
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An online joke has transformed into a sweeping satirical political movement in India after a highly controversial remark by the nation’s top judge went viral. Led by 30-year-old public relations graduate Abhijeet Dipke, the "Cockroach Janta Party" has tapped into a deep well of frustration among the country's Gen Z demographic, amassing millions of followers overnight in response to institutional condescension.20 May 2026-12:39
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The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla attended the glitzy affair in Washington, DC on Tuesday (April 28) — held to mark the United States' 250th birthday — alongside President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with Charles giving a speech to thank his hosts and the King started by toasting the leader and his late mother.29 Apr 2026-12:33
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A joke by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that prompted calls from the White House for the ABC TV network to fire the comedian has triggered the first crisis facing Walt Disney’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro.28 Apr 2026-20:23
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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has responded after Donald Trump publicly called for him to be fired, dismissing the backlash as overblown and familiar.28 Apr 2026-16:59
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