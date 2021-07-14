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Kaladze
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The German city of Saarbrücken is set to suspend official contacts with Tbilisi over concerns about Georgia’s political trajectory, while formally maintaining the two cities’ long-standing sister-city partnership.20 May 2026-10:24
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Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party and Mayor of Tbilisi, has accused Western politicians of exerting unprecedented pressure on Georgia regarding the newly adopted law on transparency of foreign influence.22 May 2024-15:06
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