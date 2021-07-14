Tbilisi Mayor pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Mayor of the Georgian capital Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

The delegation laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

News.Az