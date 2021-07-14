Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM receives mayor of Tbilisi

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov received Mayor of Tbilisi Kakhaber Kaladze on July 14, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

During the meeting, Asadov expressed hope that this visit would further develop the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Baku and Tbilisi.

The views on economic and humanitarian issues were exchanged during the conversation.

