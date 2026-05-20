German city freezes ties with Tbilisi amid political concerns

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The German city of Saarbrücken is set to suspend official contacts with Tbilisi over concerns about Georgia’s political trajectory, while formally maintaining the two cities’ long-standing sister-city partnership.

According to Saarbruecken Zeitung, the city council is due to consider a resolution on 20 May calling for the suspension of official ties with the Georgian capital “until further notice”. Civil society and exchange programmes will continue, but Tbilisi Mayor Kakhа Kaladze will no longer be invited to official events, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Saarbrücken and Tbilisi became sister cities in 1975 during the Cold War. Over the decades, the partnership expanded to include cultural initiatives and school exchanges.

The draft resolution reportedly cites concerns raised by European officials in recent months, including Georgia’s foreign agents law, pressure on the opposition, crackdowns on protests, and restrictions on media freedom and freedom of assembly. The document says Georgia is moving toward “a one-party state, a police state and dictatorship”.

The resolution also highlights Kaladze’s dual role as Tbilisi mayor and secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream party, arguing that he bears political responsibility for developments in the country.

Kaladze sharply criticised the decision, accusing German authorities of acting under the influence of the “deep state”.

“Unfortunately, due to decisions by German bureaucracy obedient to the ‘deep state’, even historic friendship is becoming the subject of political speculation,” Kaladze said in a statement addressed to the German people.

He also urged German authorities to focus on issues within Europe, including the handling of pro-Palestinian protests in Copenhagen.

Saarbrücken is not the first European city to freeze ties with Tbilisi. Last year, the French city of Nantes suspended its partnership agreement with the Georgian capital, citing “political repression” in Georgia.

News.Az