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Kapotnya
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A massive wave of Ukrainian drone strikes has completely halted operations at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.19 Jun 2026-19:59
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Editor’s note: Zaur Nurmamedov is a journalist and a graduate of the Faculty of Political Science at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993–1999). He previously served as first deputy editor-in-chief of the Vesti.Az news portal (2009–2023). The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.19 Jun 2026-11:19
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