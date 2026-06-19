USA vs Australia World Cup LIVE: Score and injury updates

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The United States men’s national team heads into its second 2026 World Cup group stage match against Australia with a golden opportunity to put one foot firmly in the knockout stage.

Full time: USA 2 - 0 Australia

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Alex Freeman 43'

USA 2 - 0 Australia

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Cameron Burgess 11'

USA 1 - 0 Australia

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The United States will be without star forward Christian Pulisic for Friday's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D clash against Australia.

The AC Milan attacker was substituted at half-time during the USA's opening match against Paraguay last week. Although both Pulisic and head coach Mauricio Pochettino initially described the change as a precautionary measure, the injury has now forced the American captain out of the squad entirely for the Australia encounter.

Despite Pulisic's absence, the USA starting XI still features Serie A representation through Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Former Milan full-back Sergiño Dest also retains his place in Pochettino's side.

Australia, meanwhile, have included Parma defender Alessandro Circati in their starting line-up. Former Italy youth international Cristian Volpato begins the match on the bench.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.

Confirmed Line-ups

USA (4-2-3-1):

Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Adams, McKennie; Dest, Tillman, Balogun; Pepi.

Substitutes:

Turner, Brady, Trusty, M. Robinson, Arfsten, McKenzie, Scally, Reyna, Berhalter, Roldan, Aaronson, Wright, Weah, Zendejas.

Australia (5-4-1):

Beach; Italiano, Souttar, Burgess, Bos, Circati; Leckie, O'Neill, Okon-Enstler, Velupillay; Toure.

Substitutes:

Ryan, Izzo, Degenek, Geria, Trewin, Behich, Herrington, Metcalfe, Devlin, Irvine, Hrustic, Mabil, Irankunda, Volpato, Yengi.

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Both teams enter the high-stakes Group D clash sitting on three points following impressive opening-match performances. The USMNT dominated Paraguay in a -41 routing in Los Angeles, while the Socceroos pulled off a stunning 2-0 upset against Turkiye in Vancouver.

However, a major question mark hangs over the American squad ahead of kickoff at Seattle's famously loud Lumen Field.

Star winger Christian Pulisic’s status remains up in the air after he was substituted at halftime during the opening victory. With yellow card accumulation also a factor—midfielder Tyler Adams is one caution away from a suspension—head coach Mauricio Pochettino may be forced into some strategic lineup rotation in front of what is expected to be a historic, packed home crowd.

News.Az