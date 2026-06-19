Why BYD silently paused its massive $1B factory in Turkiye, who wins

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Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has broken its silence following a waves of criticism in Turkiye over the sudden suspension of its manufacturing plans.

Through its local distributor, ALJ Marketing and Sales Inc., the company issued an official statement addressing Turkish vehicle owners directly, moving to ease anxieties about its long-term market presence, News.Az reports, citing Webtekno.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that BYD had quietly put its highly anticipated $1 billion automotive plant in Manisa on hold to redirect its immediate corporate focus toward the European market. Seeking to mitigate the backlash, the company skipped mentioning the stalled factory entirely and focused instead on operational continuity. BYD Turkiye explicitly reassured consumers that its marketing, sales, service network, and spare parts operations would remain fully intact and unaffected by the decision.

Despite the production pivot, the distributor emphasized that customer satisfaction and vehicle support continue to be top priorities. The brand plans to keep utilizing its extensive local dealer network to support existing and future buyers, aiming to preserve consumer trust in the region even as its manufacturing expansion shifts elsewhere.

News.Az