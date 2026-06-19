Dutch government backs Ruta rocket production for Ukraine

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The Netherlands will finance the production of Ruta rockets for Ukraine on Dutch soil, with the aid package covering around 700 rockets in total.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the new aid package, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

The minister also visited a Destinus facility in the Netherlands that manufactures Ruta drone-missiles for Ukraine.

“This is a critically important technology that directly strengthens our medium-range strike strategy by targeting Russian military supply lines. Next-generation defense in action,” Fedorov noted.

The Ruta missile is available in three versions. At the facility, Fedorov was shown the Ruta Block 1 variant, which has a range of up to 300 kilometers.

It is capable of carrying a payload weighing up to 150 kilograms.

The Ruta Block 1 served as the basis for the architecture of the entire RUTA winged missile system.

The developers created it for high-precision strikes against high-value stationary military targets. The system employs terrain-following flight at low altitude, navigation resistant to GNSS signal loss, and pre-programmed terminal guidance.

The missile is equipped with a new T150 turbojet engine.

The T150 is based on the principle of engineering minimalism. The engine provides 150 kgf of thrust at a rotor speed of 57,800 rpm and has a low specific fuel consumption of 0.12 kg/h/N, making it one of the most efficient solutions in its class.

The engine also generates 1.5 kW of electrical power, which allows it to power onboard systems without the need for additional generators.

The missile uses a high-precision guidance system based on Spanish technology.

News.Az