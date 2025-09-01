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Karapetyan
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Samvel Karapetyan has announced that his political team will appeal not only to the Central Electoral Commission but also to the Constitutional Court, seeking the annulment of the June 7 parliamentary election results and the holding of a second round of voting.12 Jun 2026-15:28
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The Anti-Corruption Appeals Court in Armenia has ruled to place Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is accused of inciting a seizure of power and financial fraud, under house arrest.17 Jan 2026-11:43
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The arrest of Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan in Yerevan should have made major headlines — but surprisingly, it didn’t. The loudest reaction was expected from Moscow, yet the Kremlin has remained remarkably quiet. There has been no echo of past rhetoric or threats to put Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “in his place.” This silence has puzzled many observers following the case of the Tashir Group’s owner.21 Jun 2025-09:54
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