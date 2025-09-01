The arrest of Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan in Yerevan should have made major headlines — but surprisingly, it didn’t. The loudest reaction was expected from Moscow, yet the Kremlin has remained remarkably quiet. There has been no echo of past rhetoric or threats to put Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “in his place.” This silence has puzzled many observers following the case of the Tashir Group’s owner.

21 Jun 2025-09:54