Armenian court orders house arrest for Karapetyan

The Anti-Corruption Appeals Court in Armenia has ruled to place Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is accused of inciting a seizure of power and financial fraud, under house arrest.

Following a 14-hour hearing, the judge concluded that “detention as a preventive measure cannot be maintained,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Karapetyan was released from custody and placed under house arrest with bail and a travel ban, his lawyer Aram Vardevanyan said in a Facebook post. He added that restrictions on Karapetyan’s public statements have been lifted and noted that his client was taken from a medical center on January 16 while receiving intravenous treatment.

Earlier, lawyer Lianna Gasparyan told TASS that the Appeals Court had suspended a lower court ruling that replaced Karapetyan’s detention with house arrest. She also said that another petition challenging the legality of the house arrest was reviewed on January 16.


