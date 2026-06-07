Armenia voter turnout reaches nearly 49% by 5 p.m.

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Voter turnout in Armenia’s parliamentary elections reached 48.92% as of 5 p.m. Yerevan time, three hours before polling stations were set to close, according to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, News.az reports, citing News.am.

CEC member Zhirayr Karapetyan said that 1,224,957 voters had cast their ballots by that time, News.Am reported.

The turnout is significantly higher than during the previous parliamentary elections, when 38.52% of voters had taken part in the vote by the same hour.

According to the CEC, the highest turnout figures were recorded in Syunik Province, where participation reached 55.36%, and Vayots Dzor Province, where turnout stood at 54.15%.

Turnout also exceeded 50% in several other regions, including Tavush with 53.27%, Aragatsotn with 51.13%, and Kotayk with 51.01%.

In Ararat Province, voter turnout stood at 48.43%, while Lori Province recorded 49.77%. In Gegharkunik, turnout reached 46.86%, in Shirak — 46.23%, and in Armavir — 44.8%.

The parliamentary elections are being closely watched amid heightened political tensions in Armenia and broader regional interest in the country’s future political course. Polling stations are expected to close at 8 p.m. local time.

News.Az