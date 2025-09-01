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Kilmar Abrego Garcia
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Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Kilmar Abrego Garcia calls for sanctions against Trump officials
22 Dec 2025-20:58
US seeks court approval to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
11 Nov 2025-09:36
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain detained for at least a month despite judge ruling he is not a danger
24 Jul 2025-09:50
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