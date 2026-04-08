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Kolkata Airport
IndiGo plane hit by vehicle at Kolkata airport -
PHOTOS
08 Apr 2026-11:58
Latest News
Samsung workers vote on 2026 wage deal amid bonus dispute
One dead, several injured in explosion at Hungary's MOL petrochemical plant -
VIDEO
Cristian Terheș: European Parliament’s attack on Azerbaijan was unnecessary and unproductive -
VIDEO
European shares hit two-week high on US-Iran talk optimism
Cruz Azul and Pumas draw first leg in tight Liga MX Final -
VIDEO
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hail dynamic development of political dialogue
At least 25 killed by organized criminals in Honduras
The iran war is not about nuclear weapons
UBS Global Wealth Management boosts S&P 500 forecast on strong consumer spending
Angéline Furet: Azerbaijan’s move is strategic punishment for the EU -
VIDEO
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