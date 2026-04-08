IndiGo plane hit by vehicle at Kolkata airport - PHOTOS

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Budget carrier IndiGo confirmed on Tuesday that a third-party unmanned vehicle came into contact with one of its parked aircraft at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati.

According to ANI, the airline stated that relevant authorities have been notified and the affected plane is grounded for thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for service.

Source: @fl360aero/X

“We will be closely working with the authorities to investigate this. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” IndiGo added.

News.Az