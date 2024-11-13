Greece affirms support for TAP pipeline expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has affirmed his country’s readiness to support the expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

"I made a strategic commitment to ensure regional energy security," Mitsotakis said during a ceremony of launching Greece’s pavilion at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.He highlighted the completion of TAP in 2020, which brings natural gas from Azerbaijan to Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, and Southeastern Europe.Mitsotakis added that Greece is ready to back the expansion of TAP if needed to meet growing energy demands.Looking ahead, the prime minister also highlighted Greece’s focus on the future of energy infrastructure, noting that today's gas pipelines could eventually be converted to transport hydrogen. "We must lay the foundations for such a transition," he said.Mitsotakis further emphasized the importance of considering electricity infrastructure in the broader vision for regional energy security.

