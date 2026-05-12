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Lakki Marwat
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At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful bomb explosion struck a busy market area in Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat district in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 12, 2026. Initial reports later indicated the death toll had risen to 10.12 May 2026-22:56
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A suicide bomber killed at least nine people and injured 34 others in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, police reported.12 May 2026-19:58
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At least seven people were killed after a powerful explosion tore through a market in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, according to local police officials.12 May 2026-10:33
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