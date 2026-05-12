Seven killed in explosion at Pakistan market, police say - VIDEO

Seven killed in explosion at Pakistan market, police say - VIDEO

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At least seven people were killed after a powerful explosion tore through a market in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, according to local police officials.

The blast occurred in Lakki Marwat, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, an area that has faced repeated militant violence in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said the victims included two police officers and five civilians. Several other people were also reported injured, though officials had not yet released a final casualty count.

Security forces and emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after the explosion, while investigators began examining the area to determine the cause of the blast.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Northwestern Pakistan has experienced a rise in militant activity since the collapse of a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government in late 2022. Attacks targeting security personnel and public areas have become more frequent in border regions close to Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly launched security operations in the region as concerns grow over instability and cross-border militant movements.

News.Az