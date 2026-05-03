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Larissa Hartog
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Larissa Hartog
Skill over watts: Sofia Gómez Villafañe defends title at The Traka 200
Sofia Gómez Villafañe secured her second consecutive victory at The Traka 200 on Saturday, emphasizing that her win was a triumph of technical bike handling over raw power.
03 May 2026-16:33
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