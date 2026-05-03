Skill over watts: Sofia Gómez Villafañe defends title at The Traka 200

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Sofia Gómez Villafañe secured her second consecutive victory at The Traka 200 on Saturday, emphasizing that her win was a triumph of technical bike handling over raw power.

While Villafañe ultimately distanced runner-up Larissa Hartog on a sharp climb 10km from the finish, she identified the decisive moment as a technical descent occurring well over 100km earlier, News.Az reports, citing Cycling News.

The duo forged a lead during that early downhill section and remained clear of the field for the rest of the race.

Villafañe praised Hartog’s skills and expressed pride that the race was decided by ability rather than a "watts per kilogram" calculation. By forcing the pace on the final climb and the subsequent technical singletrack, Villafañe was able to extend her lead to the finish line. She hopes her performance inspires more women to prioritize learning cornering and handling skills, stating that while crashes may happen, "skills are invincible."

News.Az