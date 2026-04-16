Layoffsfyi

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Snap cuts 16% of workforce as AI adoption drives cost reductions
The tech firm behind social network Snapchat cut 1,000 jobs on Wednesday, saying AI is boosting efficiency as it strives to be profitable.
16 Apr 2026-09:47
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