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NASA shuts down key Voyager 1 instrument to extend interstellar mission
On April 17, 2026, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) sent commands to deactivate the Low-Energy Charged Particles (LECP) experiment aboard Voyager 1.
21 Apr 2026-09:15
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