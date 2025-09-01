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Leftist
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Leftist candidate Roberto Sanchez took the lead in Peru’s presidential runoff on Monday, surpassing conservative Keiko Fujimori for the first time since vote counting began.08 Jun 2026-23:29
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Colombia's ruling leftist coalition, the Historic Pact, became the largest group in the Senate following Sunday’s legislative elections, bolstering President Gustavo Petro's political support, though it left Congress fragmented without a single-party majority.09 Mar 2026-22:39
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Centrist Rodrigo Paz emerged victorious in Bolivia’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation — a factor that helped bring an end to nearly two decades of leftist governance.20 Oct 2025-09:37
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