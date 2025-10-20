Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency as voters reject longstanding leftist rule

+ ↺ − 16 px

Centrist Rodrigo Paz emerged victorious in Bolivia’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation — a factor that helped bring an end to nearly two decades of leftist governance.

Paz, a senator representing the Christian Democratic Party, secured 54.5% of the vote against Quiroga’s 45.5%, according to preliminary results from Bolivia’s electoral tribunal, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

However, his party lacks a legislative majority, meaning he will need to build coalitions to ensure effective governance. The 58-year-old leader is set to take office on November 8.

His victory represents a historic shift for Bolivia, which has been governed almost continuously since 2006 by the leftist Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, once widely supported by the country’s Indigenous majority.

Paz campaigned on a centrist platform that promised to preserve key social programs while fostering private sector-led economic growth — a message that appealed to many left-leaning voters disillusioned with MAS but cautious about Quiroga’s proposed austerity policies.

Support for MAS collapsed during the August first-round vote amid worsening economic conditions.

“This election marks a political turning point,” said Glaeldys Gonzalez Calanche, an analyst for the Southern Andes at the International Crisis Group. “Bolivia is heading in a new direction.”

Bolivia’s fragile economy dominated the runoff campaign. Once plentiful natural gas exports have plummeted, inflation is at a 40-year high, and fuel is scarce.

Both candidates campaigned to roll back elements of the MAS era, state-led model, but differed over how drastically. Paz favored gradual reform, including tax incentives for small businesses and regional fiscal autonomy, while Quiroga proposed sweeping cuts and an IMF bailout.

