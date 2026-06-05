Leftist Sanchez gains traction ahead of Peru runoff vote, Ipsos poll shows

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Peru's leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez has gained ground against conservative Keiko Fujimori ahead ​of Sunday's presidential runoff, though both candidates ‌remained in a statistical tie, an Ipsos poll showed on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Sanchez, ally of ousted and jailed former ​President Pedro Castillo, has recently moderated his ​messaging and secured 43.8% of support in ⁠the poll. Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto ​Fujimori, gained 43.2% of the intended vote, the ​poll showed.

News.Az