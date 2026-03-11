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Legal Disputes
Microsoft sides with Anthropic in Pentagon dispute
After initiating a legal battle against the Pentagon, AI company Anthropic has gained backing from Microsoft, a company experienced in high-profile legal disputes.
11 Mar 2026-23:43
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